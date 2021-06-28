Vin Diesel starrer Fast and Furious 9 leads box office with $70 million

Fast & Furious 9 broke pandemic-era box office record as it earned $70 million on weekend.



Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer new film has earned the biggest US cinema opening of the pandemic. The movie, which also opened in the UK this week, took an estimated $70 million at the North American box office this weekend.

The newly released film, which is winning hearts of cinema goers, will become one of only a few movies to reach $100 million at the US box office since the Covid hit the world.

The action-packed thriller replaced the previous pandemic-era record holder 'A Quiet Place Part II' , which earned $57.1 million in its own opening weekend.

Fast & Furious 9's cast includes Vin Diesel, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and Kurt Russell.