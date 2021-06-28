 
Sun Jun 27, 2021
June 28, 2021

Prince Harry’s ‘dreadful’ situation in L.A analyzed by experts: report

Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Prince Harry’s ‘dreadful’ situation in L.A analyzed by experts: report

Experts shed light on the ‘dreadful’ situation Prince Harry is facing in regards to the possibility of him healing his rift with the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Hugo Vickers and during his interview with Express he claimed, “The story will not be the actual unveiling of the statue but of the two boys together, that’s what every­­one will be focusing on.”

In regards to the potential of making peace among members of the Firm Mr. Vickers admitted, “I don’t know what they can do under the present circumstances.”

“Harry has got to wake up to what’s going on. It’s a very unpleasant situation and I don’t think it’s going to be the right moment this week.”

He also concluded by saying, “Harry is so under the thumb of Meghan it is not really possible until he emerges from that. He has thrown in his lot with his wife. That’s it, isn’t it? Slagging off his family didn’t help anybody. It’s a dreadful situation.”

