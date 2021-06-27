 
close
Sun Jun 27, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 27, 2021

The time young Ranbir Kapoor accidentally called fire brigade in New York

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 27, 2021
The time young Ranbir Kapoor accidentally called fire brigade in New York
The time young Ranbir Kapoor accidentally called fire brigade in New York

Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is revealing some interesting anecdotes from son Ranbir Kapoor's childhood.

The mother-of-two, who recently graced her presence in an Indian dance competition called Super Dancer 4, spilled the beans on the time little Ranbir called the fire brigade during their trip to New York.

Mischievous Ranbir saw a fire alarm in their residence and decided to ring it.

"Usne dekha aur socha kya hoga agar mein isko dabunga. And he did it(He saw it and thought to himself 'let's ring it'. And he did it.)" Neetu began.

"Immediately, itna saare fire brigades ayae niche around the building aur Ranbir dar gaya( Immediately, so many fire trucks arrived downstairs and Ranbir got scared)" she continued.

"He didn’t tell anyone, bas apni daadi ke paas chala gaya and said meine kiya kisi ko batana nahi (He didn't tell anyone, just went to his grandmother and told her that he had done it but she should not tell anyone),” she told the audience to which everybody laughed.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz