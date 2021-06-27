Queen Elizabeth wants to make amends with Harry, Meghan with birthday invite

Queen Elizabeth II is doing all she can to keep her family close together and put all the hostilities to rest surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama.



The Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the Queen’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, one of the four-day festivities, that will celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

It remains uncertain whether the couple, that now resides in California since their exit, will be appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the senior royals for the traditional Royal Air Force flyover, or not.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I’m sure the Queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there,” said a source to the outlet.

“The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there’s a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes,” added the source.