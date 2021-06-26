'Kurulus:Osman':Özge Törer says she has no Facebook, Twitter accounts

Özge Törer, the Turkish actress who played the role of Bala Hatun in "Kurulus:Osman", on Saturday said she has no Facebook and Twitter accounts .

She was referring to the Facebook and Twitter accounts being run in her name.

The actress is followed by more than 446,000 people on her Instagram account which does not have the blue verified badge.

Ozge is best known for her role as Bala Hatun in hit TV series "Kurulus: Osman".

The series is set to return for the third season after its second season ended recently.

Ozge plays the wife of Osman Bey in the Turkish drama which tells the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.