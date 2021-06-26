 
close
Sat Jun 26, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2021

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari fly to Hawaii to ‘relax’ after conservatorship hearing

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 26, 2021
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari fly to Hawaii to ‘relax’ after conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly flown out to Hawaii in an attempt to ‘relax’ after an ‘exhausting’ conservatorship hearing.

The claim as been brought forward by an E News’ exclusive eyewitness who admits, “Britney looked very happy and excited to be going back to Hawaii. She was giddy and all smiles as she landed on the island.”

“They thought about heading down to the beach, but it looked very crowded so they stayed at the pool. Britney looked like she was in her happy place in a pink bikini at the pool getting some sun.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment