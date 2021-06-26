 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2021

Ed Sheeran sheds light on ‘clean eating’ habits

Ed Sheeran sheds light on ‘clean eating’ habits

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran recently sat down for a short chat and got candid about his new clean eating habits as well as the challenges they bring.

The singer weighed in on it all during his interview with Audacy Check In’s host Julia Lepidi and was even quoted saying, “I’m taking care of myself a lot more than I was and I think it’s down to the lifestyle, of being a dad and having to shift when you sleep, [and] you’re eating habits.”

Check it out below:


