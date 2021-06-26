 
Sat Jun 26, 2021
Tristan Thompson drops flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian post after split

Tristan Thompson drops flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian post after split
Tristan Thompson drops flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian post after split

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian received love from on/off boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson a few days after she called it quits with him once again.

Tristan Thompson, however, still has love for Khloe Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and posted her sweet snaps with daughter True Thompson and expressed her excitement after she crossed 158 million followers.

She also thanked her fans for their love and support.

Khloe posted the adorable photos with caption “158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I.”

Tristan Thompson showered love on two Kardashian ladies and dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Tristan Thompson drops flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian post after split

Khloe Kardashian recently called it quits with Tristan Thompson and reportedly will not give another chance to him after getting betrayed once again.

