Sat Jun 26, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
June 26, 2021

Sajal Aly leaves Bollywood star Shabana Azmi in awe with her beauty

Sat, Jun 26, 2021
Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly has left veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi in awe with her beauty after she posted her dazzling photos on social media.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures, leaving fans and friends swooning.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Veteran Bollywood star Shabana Azmi also couldn't stop gushing over Sajal’s beauty, saying, “Hai main mar javaan!!!”

Commenting on another post, Shabana praised Sajal and called her "Haseena (Beautiful)”.

