Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari reveal they got married in April

Indian actress Angira Dhar and filmmaker Anand Tiwari have disclosed that they got married in secrecy in April, saying “sealed our friendship into a marriage”.



Taking to Instagram, Angira revealed that she got married to her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari on April 30.

Sharing photos from their wedding, the 33-year-old actress said “On 30-04-2021 Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends and god as our witness.”

She continued “With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you!”



Anand Tiwari also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same picture with the same caption.

He said “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you.”

Fans and fellow B-town stars showered love on the newlywed couple and congratulated them.

