Queen Elizabeth makes surprise visit to Prince Harry minutes after his arrival in Frogmore Cottage

The Queen surprisingly drove straight to Frogmore Cottage to see Prince Harry just 30 minutes after he arrived at his former home to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana.

The 95-year-old monarch was spotted heading to the Duke of Sussex soon after he entered his UK residence, which is located close to Windsor Castle, on Wednesday.

Harry, who has arrived alone in UK on Wednesday, will attend a statue unveiling of his late mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace on Thursday (July 1).

The monarch is understood to be keen to speak to her grandson and act as a “peacemaker” in the wake of recent crisis within the family.



The Queen's move is being considered very crucial in the existing situation. No sooner had Harry been driven from Heathrow to Frogmore Cottage the Queen was on her way down. They would have plenty to talk about.

Some royal watchers are now anticipating Harry's meeting with Prince William. The two brothers have had a tense relationship in recent years, only made worse by Harry's broadcast interview appearances where he and Meghan Markle aimed allegations at the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle has not joined her husband for the trip and will remain at home to care for their two-year-old son Archie Harrison and newborn daughter Lilibet.

Prince Harry, who touched down at Heathrow's Terminal on Wednesday, will quarantine for five days before he is given the all clear to attend the event next week.