Rihanna shuts doors on her romantic connection with Drake, begins journey with new beau A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has finally closed old chapter of her love life and got rid of the unique couples tattoo she shared with Drake as she began a new romantic journey with A$AP Rocky.



The multi-hyphenate superstar, who was romantically entangled with Drake from 2009-2016, has covered up her famous tattoo with a new one amid her rumoured romance with Rocky.

Amid dating trend, seeing the Hollywood’s most famous personalities randomly reunite with their exes, the music sensation is on to something new as she apparently closed closed old chapter of her love.



Eagle-eyed fans of Rihanna, who returned to New York City earlier this week with her new beau, were quick to notice one of her signature tattoos—a camouflage baby shark—was no longer on her ankle but instead covered with a brand new tattoo.



The singer has not revealed the reason to cover up her shark tattoo, but fans speculate that her new relationship to A$AP Rocky might have something to do with it.



Rihanna seemed pretty happy with her new beau A$AP Rocky during outing in NYC this week where the couple was photographed cuddling on the street before hitting up a local bar.