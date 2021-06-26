'When you love a person all fear disappears': Travis Barker reveals he 'might fly again' for Kardashian

Travis Barker delighted fans with his surprising tweet, revealing he 'might fly again' for Kourtney Kardashian 13 years after surviving deadly plan crash, killing four and leaving him as one of only two survivors.

The 45-year-old said that he's reconsidering air travel ban more than a decade after surviving plane crash amid his passionate romance with his longtime pal Kourtney Kardashian.



The Blink-182 drummer gave his fans a new bliss as he tweeted that he might ride on an airplane in the future years after he last set foot on one.



Barker was last on a plane during a deadly 2008 accident, in which the private jet he was aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing four and leaving him as one of only two survivors.

The drummer's renewed confidence comes amid his burgeoning relationship with the KUWTK star, who regularly flies across the world in private jets.



Travis tweeted, 'I might fly again,' and his fans quickly launched adoring tweets in support of him returning to the sky.

His fans quickly responded to his intentions, with one tweeted: 'Wow bro! Strong move, but I never doubted your strength!'

One user admitted to sharing Travis' traumatizing experience with her children: 'This is an amazing step for someone with your past.'

Another person had shared the experience of being in a plane crash and wrote: 'It took me years to fly again,' they admitted. 'I fly all the time now, but every once and awhile the fear creeps back in. Breathing helps. 'I hope you make it back up one day.'

Travis Barker recently opened up about the trauma he experienced during his 2008 plane crash, saying that the horrific incident helped motivate him to stop abusing prescription drugs.



Whatever, Kourtney Kardashian is the person who, somehow, helped him regain his confidence and courage to fly again, and he is ready to achieve impossible for his love as it is said: "When You Love a Person All Fear Disappears."