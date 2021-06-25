 
Fri Jun 25, 2021
June 25, 2021

The Crown reveals Jonny Lee Miller joins cast

Netflix’s hit show The Crown announced that a new face has joined the cast.

In a post on Twitter, it was announced that Jonny Lee Miller is slated to be a part of the show’s fifth season as former U.K Prime Minister John Major.

"Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown," the post read.

This means that he will be joining other faces whom are Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.

Take a look:


