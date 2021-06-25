Meghan Markle accused of buying thousands of copies of her own book

Meghan Markle recently thanked her readers for making her book "The Bench" a New York Times Bestseller.

But author Lady Colin Campbell believes the Duchess of Sussex bought thousands of copies of her newly launched book "The Bench" and contributed to the sales.

According to Express UK, Lady Colin made the claim while answering a question from a fan on her YouTube channel.



She claimed, "I thought she had made it a New York Times Bestseller by buying several thousand copies of the book and distributing them to libraries."



Lady Colin Campbell, also known as Lady C, added, "That’s the oldest trick in the book.”

The Duchess of Sussex is held responsible by some royal fans and tabloids for Prince Harry's decision to part his ways with the royal family and settle in the United States.