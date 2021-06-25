Gal Gadot says she will miss Conan O’Brien's show

As Conan O’Brien announced to end his iconic TV show after nearly three decades, Gal Gadot took to social media to pay tribute to the host, saying she will miss his show.

"I’ll miss your show @teamcoco but I’m sure I’ll see you again! Just next time pls give me the heads up before crashing my house in Tel Aviv," the "Wonder Woman" actress wrote while sharing a multiple pictures with Conan O’Brien.



Earlier, O’Brien made the major announcement on his final TBS show Conan.

In his final opening monologue the longest-tenured host got candid about how it was hard to grasp at the fact that the end of his 28-year run has arrived.

"It’s hard to believe, it’s hard to say, it’s our final show on TBS," he told the live audience.

He shared that he did "4,000 hours of television".

“Every night, I always said, ‘Tonight we have a really great show’ and I have to tell you I was often lying. But tonight we really do have a great show! And if we don’t, what are you going to do about it? I’ll be long gone,” he quipped.