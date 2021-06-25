Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin release reboot trailer of ‘Behind the Music’

Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin recently released their trailer for the rebooted Behind the Music documentary series.

The very first season for the series will be released in a two-part installment featuring two premiere episodes and will focus on Martin and LL Cool J.

For those unversed, the entire series will be made available on Paramount+ by July 29th.

Check it out below:



