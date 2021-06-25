Blake Lively's reaction to this dance video is classic

American actress Blake Lively has recently indicated that she is a great fan of the erstwhile boy music bands - NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

The 33-year-old actress said she could not stop herself from continuously watching a recently posted dance rehearsal video by her favourite music bands.



A dance video that was posted some days back broke the internet. The clip shows AJ McLean and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys band learning dance moves of Bye Bye Bye from Joey Fatone and Lance Bass of NSYNC.

Blake Lively expressed her immense excitement after watching the video as she has been a crazy fan of the two music bands in her girlhood days. The video featuring two artists each from the music bands excited her fangirling nostalgia, though she is a mom with three children and a successful actress.

The video was shot while the musicians were busy with rehearsal as the collaboration group Back-Sync. Lance shared the video with music fans on Instagram some days back. The video, before long, went viral and attracted millions of stares from their fans. Indeed, Blake Lively is one of them.



The ecstatic actress reposted the clip on her Instagram Story with a great tribute for the boy bands. She vented out her extreme joy in a caption on the head of the clip. “True story: I watched this until Instagram finally interrupted me by pausing the video,” she wrote. “Because even they knew it was too much for me to handle in one go …”

Blake Lively, who has a reputation for joking with her husband on social media space, has another fact to share with her fans. She told them her husband Ryan Reynolds shared the clip with her.

“Also, a true story. My husband sent me this. He understands the meaning. God bless him," she writes at the foot of the clip.