Prince William preparing Prince George for his future role as Monarch: report

Prince William, second in line to the throne, is reportedly preparing his eldest son, Prince George, for his future role as Monarch, according to reports.

A media outlet, citing expert, claimed that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have already told the seven-year-old he will one day rise to the throne.

Robert Lacey, a royal author, described in one of his books how William wanted to delay the conversation with his son - in a bid to give him a 'normal family upbringing'.



However, in a chapter of "Battle of Brothers", Lacey reportedly claimed the Duke of Cambridge finally told his son about his future duties 'sometime around his seventh birthday'.

He reportedly wrote: "Sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve."

Robert Lacey wrote: "William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son." The author added: "Maybe one day Prince George will tell us the story himself."

Prince George of Cambridge, who was born on 22 July 2013 at St Mary's Hospital in London, is third in line to the throne, after his father Prince William and grandfather Price Charles.