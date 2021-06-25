Vin Diesel opens up on his feelings about John Cena who played his brother in Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel, who has been enthralling fans with his iconic character of Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise for 20 years, shared his 'strange feelings' about wrestler-turned-actor John Cena's inclusion in the film.



The 53-year-old dashing actor admitted that the search for someone to play his brother (Jacob Toretto) for the upcoming thriller gave him a bit of "anxiety."



During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin said: "Now the idea of the brother worked great on paper, but when the time came to cast it, anxiety. Who could you cast to be Dom's brother and 20 years into the game? The audience knows our mythology so much."

The actor revealed: "For two months before I went into filming, I created a shrine where I could do all the combat training, all the stunts and I had the Charger there to simulate the garage to get into the Dom state of mind."

"[John Cena] comes into the shrine one morning, and I had this strange feeling...that Paul Walker had sent him," Diesel said, adding that the moment was "very magical."



John Cena played the role of Jakob Toretto, a casting that Diesel believes the late Paul Walker - who starred alongside Diesel in the Fast and the Furious films before his death in 2013 - had a hand in making happen.



Diesel's son, Vincent Sinclair, also made his movie debut for F9 as the younger version of his dad's beloved character.