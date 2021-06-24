Khloé Kardashian ‘completely done’ with Tristan Thompson: source

KUWTK star Khloé Kardashian is reportedly ‘done falling for’ Tristan Thompson’s ‘empty promises’.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine.

During their interview they were quoted saying, "Khloé is frustrated and disappointed. She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again.”