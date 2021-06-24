 
close
Thu Jun 24, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2021

Khloé Kardashian ‘completely done’ with Tristan Thompson: source

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Khloé Kardashian ‘completely done’ with Tristan Thompson: source

KUWTK star Khloé Kardashian is reportedly ‘done falling for’ Tristan Thompson’s ‘empty promises’.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine.

During their interview they were quoted saying, "Khloé is frustrated and disappointed. She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment