Khloé Kardashian ‘completely done’ with Tristan Thompson: source

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUWTK star Khloé Kardashian is reportedly ‘done falling for’ Tristan Thompson’s ‘empty promises’.
The claim has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine.
During their interview they were quoted saying, "Khloé is frustrated and disappointed. She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort. She hates that she was wrong about him again.”