Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘warrior princess’ Luna

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently went all out for a young cancer warrior who got a visit by the virtual tooth fairy and doubled her followers overnight.



The note was posted to Instagram alongside a video of Luna and it read, “’Mom how did my followers double overnight?’” I have NO IDEA how this princess warrior @luna_perrone’s followers went from 12,000 to 30,000 overnight!?! Sheesh that’s crazy!?!”

“I heard some big, bald, tattooed dude named Rock or DJ or whatever posted a personal message to her and shared it with the world. Either way, Luna hasn’t been feeling well lately and watching her watch this vid just made me a teeny tiny bit emo”.

“If this little girl only knew how much stronger she is and will always be than her hero, that Rock fella. Stay strong Luna and we are all pulling for you and love you!!! ~ the tooth fairy”.



