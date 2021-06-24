 
Thu Jun 24, 2021
Jennifer Aniston rejected SNL audition before Friends: Here's Why

Jennifer Aniston rejected SNL audition before Friends: Heres Why
Jennifer Aniston rejected SNL audition before Friends: Here's Why

Jennifer Aniston is dishing out why she rejected to perform at Saturday Night Live before her iconic sitcom Friends.

Speaking with host Howard Stern on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's, Jennifer revealed that she always saw SNL as "a boys club."

"I was such an ignorant kid. I just had this idea that the men don't treat the women well on this show and I wouldn't want to be … the gall that I had," she said Wednesday.

Aniston, who has been friends with former SNL star Adam Sandler, says that said that she turned down SNL audition for its male dominance.

