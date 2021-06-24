Prince Harry's UK visit to be a 'fleeting' one: 'He’ll be in and out'

Prince Harry will be rushing back to his family in California without wasting any time

Prince Harry's stay in the UK next week will be a short-lived one this time around as he wants to return to Meghan and his newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana.



The father of two will be rushing back to his family in California without wasting any time.

The Duke of Sussex will not spend as many days in his home country as he did during Prince Philip's funeral.



Harry will be unveiling his mother, Princess Diana's statue with William, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

“It’ll be a fleeting visit,” the insider said. “He’ll be in and out.”

“While the brothers are uniting for the unveiling, sadly, they won’t get to spend much time together,” the insider added.

A separate source said Harry will not be seen in public the whole time he will be in the UK because he has to quarantine, most probably at Frogmore Cottage, due to COVID-19 restrictions.