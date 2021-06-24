Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunion on the cards? Actress answers fiery question

Many people thought Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt pair will reunite after the actors' respective divorces

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's marriage could not stand the test of time and resulted in a divorce within just five years.

Many people thought the pair will reunite, however that is something that is not on the actress's mind.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Aniston revealed she and Brad are old friends, and nothing else.

It all started when the host Howard Stern broached the subject asking about the Friends' alum's reunion with Pitt at the SAG awards, "Wasn't that awkward for you?" he inquired.



"No!" Aniston told him. "It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak."

"There's no oddness at all," she continued, "except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."

Responding to whether she has found love after splitting from Justin Theroux in 2018, the starlet said, "I have not. There has been nothing of great success thus far, but I'm of course open to it."