Marvel makes history by introducing Loki as its first bisexual character

Loki officially become the first ever character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be bisexual.

Director of the Disney+ series, Kate Herron, made the announcement on Twitter, confirming that the God of mischief was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the latest episode of the series, female timeline-hopping variant Sylvie discusses romantic partners with Loki.

"How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince,” says Sylvie.

"A bit of both. I suspect the same as you," responds Loki.