Thu Jun 24, 2021
June 24, 2021

Marvel makes history by introducing Loki as its first bisexual character

Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Loki officially become the first ever character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be bisexual.

Director of the Disney+ series, Kate Herron, made the announcement on Twitter, confirming  that the God of mischief was part of the LGBTQ+ community. 

In the latest episode of the series, female timeline-hopping variant Sylvie discusses romantic partners with Loki.

"How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince,” says Sylvie.

"A bit of both. I suspect the same as you," responds Loki. 

