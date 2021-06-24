Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer: ‘I’m scared’

Mark Hoppus, member of the rock band Blink-182, announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy to treat it.

He shared the sad on his social media, saying that while he is fearful, he also feels blessed to be in the hands of ‘incredible’ doctors.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he shared.

The singer and bassist of the band said he has been undergoing chemo since the past three months and still has "months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future Love to you all."