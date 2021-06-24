Scarlett Johansson joins Disney for Tower of Terror

After her long-delayed Disney's project of Black Widow at last due in July, American actress Scarlett Johansson is happy again to be working Disney Studios in a dual capacity for a new project - Tower of Terror adaptation movie.

Disney has been planning to lay hands on the adaptation movie for years now. But, the good news is that the project has been taken up. The Collider took the lead to break the news, saying the 36-year-old Black Widow actress will not only perform but also produce it under the banner of her These Pictures. She will have the assistance of Jonathan Lia.

Director Josh Cooley, who is famous for his Toy Story 4, will provide the scripts of the movie. Josh Cooley may be asked to direct the movie. But, no director has so far joined the project. The plot details are not being leaked to the media.

The Tower of Terror is also known as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. It premiered in 1994 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Flordia. Later other editions of the Tower of Terror followed in Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, France’s Walt Disney Studios Park, and Tokyo DisneySea.

The rides “place riders in a seemingly ordinary hotel elevator, and present the riders with a fictional backstory in which people have mysteriously disappeared from the elevator under the influence of some supernatural element many years previously," explained Wikipedia.

The 1997 television adaptation of Tower of Terror is still remembered by movie lovers. The TV film featured actor Steve Guttenberg as a reporter who is seen investigating the case of a 1930s hotel where people mysteriously disappeared. Actress Kirsten Dunst played his niece in the movie.

Disney is set to roll out the adaptation movie of The Haunted Mansion as well.



