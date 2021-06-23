Prince William ‘not impressed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘prima donna’ attitude

Prince William is reportedly fuming over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “prima donna” attitude.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Robert Lacey and in his new book, Battle of Brothers, he claimed, “William did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son in May 2019. This impression was confirmed by the failure of William and Kate to visit the new arrival for a full eight days.”