 
close
Wed Jun 23, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2021

Prince William ‘not impressed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘prima donna’ attitude

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 23, 2021
Prince William ‘not impressed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘prima donna’ attitude

Prince William is reportedly fuming over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “prima donna” attitude.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Robert Lacey and in his new book, Battle of Brothers, he claimed, “William did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son in May 2019. This impression was confirmed by the failure of William and Kate to visit the new arrival for a full eight days.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment