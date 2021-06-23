Gal Gadot, 36, celebrates husband Jaron Varsano's 46th birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot on Wednesday shared a video with her husband who turned 46th.
Taking to Instagram, the Israeli actress wished Jaron Varsano on his birthday.
Gadot and Varsano tied the knot in 2008 and have two children Maya Varsano and Alma Varsano.
The Israeli husband of the 36-year-old actress was born in Netherlands.