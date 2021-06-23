 
Wed Jun 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2021

Gal Gadot, 36, celebrates husband Jaron Varsano's 46th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 23, 2021
Gal Gadot, 36, celebrates husband Jaron Varsanos 46th birthday

"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot on Wednesday shared a video with her husband who turned 46th.

Taking to Instagram, the Israeli actress wished  Jaron Varsano on his birthday.

 Gadot and Varsano tied  the knot in  2008 and have two children Maya Varsano and Alma Varsano. 

Gal Gadot, 36, celebrates husband Jaron Varsanos 46th birthday

The Israeli husband of the 36-year-old actress   was born in Netherlands.


