Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli head to Mexico after serving prison sentence

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli celebrated their newfound freedom by jetting off to Mexico.

Two months after Mossimo was released from home confinement which came after his five-month prison sentence, he and his wife decided to head off for a vacation.

"The guys all loved Mossimo and were jumping on him and having fun," an eyewitness described.

"Lori joined them and seemed very friendly and happy. They all seemed to have a great time and loved being there on vacation together."

Last year in May 2020, Mossimo was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as well as one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Lori pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

The two were said to have paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Neither girl was involved in the sport.