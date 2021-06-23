Rita Wilson announces election on Oscars panel: ‘I’m so honored’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rita Wilson takes to social media with news regarding her casting at the Oscars panel.
The star announced the news over on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Very pleased to announce that I will be joining @whoopigoldberg @lauradern as a Governor of the Board for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences @theacademy in the Actors Branch.”
“So honored to join all these wonderful artists and so many others in a variety of professions in our industry who work to keep our Academy vibrant, curious, and reflective of our society. Eager to get to work!”