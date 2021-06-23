 
Wed Jun 23, 2021
Ed Sheeran touches on being ‘a vampire in a pink suit’ for ‘Bad Habits’ single

Renowned singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently turned to social media and shared his first ever look into the Bad Habits music video (MV) as a “vampire in a pink suit.”

The short video featured the singer introducing his first ever shot of the Bad Habits music video straight from a hair salon, all while dressed in a pink suit as a vampire.

