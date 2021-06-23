Sophia Bush wants people to focus on her philanthropic work rather than personal life

'When you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything,' said Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush came forth touching on why she opts to keep her personal life away from public consumption. The women's rights activist said athough she grew up in the spotlight, these days she is keeping mum on her personal matters.



In a chat with Entertaiment Tonight, the actress revealed why this changed with team, "It's hard to have nothing that's yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky."

She added, "And, I also grew up in the early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made. And I just was like, 'I don't think I like this.' I didn't like having my private life lied about. There were times where someone would send through an article and be like, 'Well, supposedly you're dating this guy.' And I was like, 'I mean, I would. Who is he?' Like, what is going on here?"

Bush said she wanted people to focus on her philanthropic work, such as advocating for women's rights, rather than her personal life.

"I don't know, just eventually it bothered me, that rather than doing what we've done, talking about work, substance, education, interview shows, what we believe in, what's going on with women's rights. It would be, 'What are you wearing? And how's your boyfriend?,' and it's like, 'What does that have to do with anything about my work, my life?'" she continued. "I really think the kind of gamification of people's private intimacy is just creepy to me. So I don't really hide what's going on in my life, but I don't flaunt it."