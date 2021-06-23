Prince Harry, William to come face to face for first time since Philip's death

Amid the meeting, tensions could run high between Prince Harry and William

Prince Harry and William will be putting up a united front on Princess Diana's memorial unveiling ceremony, as they gear to meet each other for the first time in months.



Amid the meeting, tensions could run high, said Brittani Barger, Deputy Editor of Royal Central, a US platform reporting Royal Family-related news.



Barger told the Daily Star, "There is a lot of focus on Diana at the moment because of the statue unveiling and this year being what would have been her 60th birthday.

“So there is more focus on her than on his birthday this year, but I don’t think he would mind that the attention is off him.”

She noted that William “loves his mother and wants the statue unveiling to go well and get good publicity to honour her.”

“William and Harry will be very much focused on their mother and uniting for her and her memory.

“There may be some nerves as relations have been tense with the Oprah interview and other revelations," Barger concluded.