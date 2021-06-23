Queen takes drastic steps to stop Harry, Meghan from exploiting her name

'Queen could be forced to act to even more assertively to try and protect the crown

Queen Elizabeth might be forced to take drastic measures if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not stop exploiting her name Lilibet.



The monarch will make use of her 'final trump card' against the Sussexes to not let them cash in on the name.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they registered domain names for their daughter, named after the Queen.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, "All of this might be a storm in a cup of vegan latte and those domain names may very well sit dormant for the rest of time.

"But, if they don’t, if they are used for any sort of lucrative endeavour, the Queen could be forced to act to even more assertively cleave the Sussexes from the monarchy to try and protect the crown.

"Having lost their ability to use their styling as His/Her Royal Highness, having lost their official royal patronages and Harry having lost his honorary military roles, the final remaining official tether is their Sussex title, which was gifted to them for their wedding," Elser added.

"Could there come a day when Buckingham Palace plays this – their final trump card – and consider using the threat of forcing their Sussex titles into abeyance to bend the renegade duo to their will? (Whether such a strongarm tactic would work is another question entirely).

"Would the palace be quite so lenient and so willing to turn a blind eye if there ever came a day that Lili’s name was used in conjunction with any sort of money-spinning outing? We may well find out sooner rather than later," the expert concluded.