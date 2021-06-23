Kate Middleton to help Prince William set aside his differences with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton might become the bridge between her husband Prince William and estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry once again upon their second reunion of the year.



A royal source revealed, during a chat with The Mirror, that the two warring brothers will walk together, along with the Duchess of Cambridge who will be there to support her husband on Princess Diana’s statue unveiling for her 60th birth anniversary.

“The Duchess has seen this project evolve from its conception and now to the finished article and undoubtedly wants to be there to support her husband,” said the insider.

“No doubt there will be tensions between the Cambridges and Harry, but they all recognise that despite the obvious and deep rooted issues between them, they want the day to be solely about the Princess of Wales’s enduring legacy,” they went on to say.

The event on July 1, will mark the second time Kate and William will come face to face with the Duke of Sussex since he and wife Meghan Markle departed from the British royal family last year.