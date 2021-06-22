 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Lenny Kravitz pens touching note after losing pet dog

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Lenny Kravitz sadly revealed that his pet dog Leroy Brown passed away.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a black and white snap of him and penned a touching note to his pet.

"Leroy Brown 2009-2021. Thank you for sharing your life with me," the 57-year-old wrote.

"You blessed me with unconditional love while watching me go through it all. You were next to me during my best and my worst. We circled the globe over and over together, teaching each other what we could. You were the best. A true Bahamian Potcake. Jojo and I are missing you deeply."

Take a look:



