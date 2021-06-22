T-Pain claims Usher began 4-year battle with depression

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
T-Pain candidly revealed how a comment made by fellow musician Usher led him to a four-year battle with depression.
In the Netflix series This Is Pop, the 35-year-old said that Usher pointed out that his use of his iconic auto-tune did harm to “real singers”.
"Usher was my friend," T-Pain explained in the series.
"I really respect Usher. And he was like, 'Man. I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda [expletive] up music.'"
"I didn't understand," T-Pain continued.
"I thought he was joking at first, but then he was like, 'Yeah man you really [expletive] music for real singers.'"
"I was like, 'What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune,'" the musician added.
"He was like, 'Yeah, you [expletive] it up.' I'm like, 'But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it.'"
He went on to reveal that their conversation began a very dark time in his life.
"That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me," he said.