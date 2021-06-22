 
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2021

Kylie Jenner plans insanely elaborate Father's Day celebrations for Travis Scott: See Photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 22, 2021
Kylie Jenner is cherishing Travis Scott with her elaborate Father's Day celebrations.

The makeup mogul along with her three-year-old daughter Stormi decorated the house in blue and surprised the rapper with father-daughter bonding activities.

"In honor of Father's Day yesterday, just wanted to share some special moments," Jenner wrote alongside a few videos of a giant globe made out of sunflowers.

From Father's Day special cookies to elaborate flower fields, Kylie made sure her ex, Travis Scott is appreciated for being the best father to Stormi. The family of three ended their day in a custom-made candlelight spot for relaxation.

Kylie Jenner's celebrations come amid rumors of a rekindled romance with Travis after their recent trip to New York.

