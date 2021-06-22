Kanye West, Irina Shayk 'making long-distance' relationship work, says source

Kanye West is truly into Irina Shayk and wants the whole world to know about it

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are doing everything in their might to keep their romance going.



According to sources, the dad of four is truly into Irina and is enjoying all the publicity surrounding their relationship.

“He truly is into her and he wants the whole world to know about it. That’s just how he is. They’ve been friends for a while and he’s happy they’ve moved it forward,” an insider explained. “He’s hoping to step it up, to get even closer.”



The source continued, “They both want to see where this romance goes. No one is rushing into anything. Kanye would like things to move quicker, but they’ve decided to take things slow, one day at a time.”

Meanwhile, a separate source said Kanye and Irina are making their long-distance relationship work.

“With Irina based in New York and Kanye traveling from Wyoming to Los Angeles, they decided to date long-distance and navigate it from there,” the insider dished.

“The good thing is that they both have busy lives, which keeps things interesting. They text and FaceTime often and have plans to meet up in New York," the source added.