Registered domain names for Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle patented the domain names after their daughter Lilibet Diana even before welcoming her.



Lilibet, born on June 4, is named after Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Princess Diana.



According to a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," they told PEOPLE.

As reported by the Telegraph, among the domains purchased were LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com.

Although the domains are not yet active, it will be in the future, as it is of Archie, who has a website in his name for the charitable foundation Archewell.