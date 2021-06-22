Millie Bobby Brown didn’t forget her on-screen dad David Harbour on Father’s Day

Millie Bobby Brown honoured both her, real-life and reel-life fathers , this year on Father’s Day.

The Enola Holmes actor, 17, turned to her Instagram with a tribute for David Harbour who plays her telepathic character Eleven’s father on Netflix original series, Stranger Things.

The actor shared an adorable still of the two from the show on her Instagram Stories. She first thanked her actual dad “for all the giggles” and then went on to share a photo with Harbour, saying, “and of course @dkharbour.”

Harbour re-shared the Story on his profile and wrote: “Love ya kid,” making hearts melt over the endearing exchange.



