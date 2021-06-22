Courtney Stodden wants to join Chrissy Teigen in her explosive Oprah tell-all

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen had supposedly expressed her desire of doing an Oprah Winfrey interview, in a similar fashion as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all.



The TV star who dragged her into the entire fiasco is now taking a dig at the author once again, saying they would love to join her for the explosive Oprah chat.

During an interview with TMZ, reality star Courtney Stodden said they would also love to get in on the drama if it helps people realize the bully that Teigen has always been.

"Oprah has a really big platform and I think that if it helps saves lives by me sharing my story I would consider it,” they said.

"I would consider it. I think that it’s important to be kind in this world and there’s been so much meanness happening and a lot of deflecting. So I would consider it if it helped people,” they added.

Stodden had accused Teigen of bullying them in the past and allegedly also asking them to kill themselves. Since then, Teigen has issued a lengthy apology, making amends for her past behaviour.