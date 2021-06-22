James Michael Tyler, who starred as Friennds' Gunther, reveals stage four prostate cancer diagnosis

Friends actor James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk manager Gunther on the hit sitcom, has revealed that he is battling stage four prostate cancer.

The actor, who enthralled viewers with his outstanding performance in Jennifer Aniston starrer soap, said that the diagnosis came in 2018 during a routine check-up. He added the cancer has now advanced to his bones.

"I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones." the actor said.

He went on to describe his pain in his own words , saying: "I’ve been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years… It’s stage four [now]. Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me."

"I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen."

"That came back at an extraordinarily high number… So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there," he told Today Show.

"Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said ‘Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"



Friends' star James Michael Tyler revealed that the cancer had since spread to his bones, causing paraplegia (paralysis of the lower body) and that he is now undergoing chemotherapy.