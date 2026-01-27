Kristen Stewart reveals if she will return to US under Trump government

Kristen Stewart reveals major decision about living in US

Kristen Stewart is the next in the list of celebrities leaving the US due to the Trump administration.

Stewart spoke about her reasons for planning to leave in a recent interview with The Times of London, saying, "Reality is breaking completely under Trump. But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in."

Asked if she’d stay if that doesn’t happen and he continues to preside over the country, the Twilight star said, "Probably not. I can’t work freely there. But I don’t want to give up completely. I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people."

Among the notable celebrities who left the country amid Trump’s second presidency are Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell, Oscar-winning James Cameron, Robin Wright, and more.

Cameron originally moved to New Zealand to film the Avatar films but liked it better than the US. He recently revealed that he has no intention of moving back to the States.

"After the pandemic hit… [New Zealand] had eliminated the virus completely," Cameron said on a recent episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

"They actually eliminated the virus twice. The third time when it showed up in a mutated form, it broke through. But fortunately, they already had a 98% vaccination rate. This is why I love New Zealand. People there are, for the most part, sane as opposed to the United States where you had a 62% vaccination rate, and that’s going down – going the wrong direction," he explained.

"Where would you rather live?" Cameron continued. "A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody’s at each other’s throats, extremely polarized, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears… I’m not there for scenery, I’m there for the sanity."