Brooklyn Beckham recalls awkward first meeting with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham says his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz did not get off to a smooth start.

The aspiring chef and entrepreneur, 26, made the admission in a 2025 video interview with Glamour, saying the pair “didn’t get along” when they first met nearly a decade ago at Coachella.

It was Nicola, 31, who first mentioned that they "didn’t get along,” to which Brooklyn agreed, explaining that while they were both attracted to each other, they barely spoke at the time.

Brooklyn said their dynamic changed years later when he visited Los Angeles for Halloween in 2019. The two reconnected at a party, and he described that period as the moment he fell in love.

Turning to Nicola during the interview, he told her directly that this was when his feelings deepened. "And that's kind of when you know, that's when I fell in love with you," he said, looking at her.

Brooklyn's enthusiasm was not reciprocated by Nicola as she replied, "Yeah. That was all true, that was all factual."

Brooklyn didn't look convinced by her reply, but went on to add, "And we've been inseparable since," playfully smacking his wife's leg.

The moment has since circulated widely on social media, with viewers questioning the couple’s chemistry and interpreting Nicola’s reserved replies as emotionally distant. Others suggested her demeanour could simply mean she's specifically not comfortable on camera.

The clip has resurfaced at a time when the couple's relationship with Brooklyn's family is undergoing heightened scrutiny. That tension escalated recently after Brooklyn shared a lengthy Instagram statement accusing his parents of controlling behaviour and alleging that they interfered with his wedding.

David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to the claims.