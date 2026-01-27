TV icon Peter Napolitano breathes his last at 80

Peter Napolitano, a beloved New York City television personality, has passed away at the age of 80.

NBC New York announced the death of Peter on Monday, January 26, describing the TV star as “a longtime fixture of our weekend morning news.”

“For more than 30 years, WNBC viewers tuned in on Saturday mornings to watch ‘Produce Pete’ offer his fruit and vegetables recommendations as well as cooking tips on Weekend Today in New York,” Amy Morris, the Senior Vice President of News for NBC 4 New York, penned in an emotional statement shared on social media.

“He was a beloved member of our station family and our viewers felt the same way — visiting him at our Health Expo, our Feeding our Families Food Drives or the many farmers markets across New Jersey where he always felt right at home," added Amy.

Following the heartbreaking news, Peter's fans rushed to the comment section on his final Instagram post to express their condolences.

“Thanks for the chill Saturday mornings learning about produce. Thanks for teaching us if we eat right we’re going to live right RIP Pete,” one person penned.

“With all that’s going on in the world today, hearing of Produce Pete’s passing has hit really hard! It won’t be Saturday or Sunday morning without his smiling face," commented another one.