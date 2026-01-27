Jennifer Lopez embraces her 'happy era energy'

Jennifer Lopez is embracing the positive energy post-Ben Affleck split.

The multi-hyphenate took to her Instagram account on Monday to share her deatlied pre-workout get-ready routine.

She captioned the video, "Happy era energy," while giving a shoutout to jlobeauty's neck serum.

Lopez began the video by showing her skin prep after washing her face. She first applied "That JLO Glow" serum on her face and "That Spotlight Silhouette Neck" serum.

Lopez then continued to do her no makeup look. She first did her brows and applied a little bit of foundation, contoured her face and eyes with a brown shade, outlined her lips and applied a blush on her cheeks.

After curling her eyelashes with the help of an eyelash curler, she again applied the neck serum.

As Jlo was ready to leave for her workout, she sent well wishes to her followers, saying, "You guys have the most amazing day, thank you so much, Bye."

Fans rushed to the comment section to send her love and well-wishes.

One wrote, "You’re so beautiful. I hope you’ll have an amazing week."

Another commentator recalled Lopez's short vlogs and requested her to bring them back.

"This reminded me of when you did little vlogs, it would be cool if you could bring that back or do some once in a while! Just a way to connect with you more much love always," the fan wrote.