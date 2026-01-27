Marcello Hernandez finally breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter dating rumors

Marcello Hernandez has finally addressed the rumors of dating singer Sabrina Carpenter.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the 28-year-old actor revealed that he and the Expresso songstress are just friends.

When Dax asked Marcello, “Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?”

To which, the comedian simply replied that he has a girlfriend.

“I’m in a relationship with a Dominican girl," he continued. "She’s an architect. She’s unreal. She went to Yale.”

Marcello also sang praises of Sabrina on the podcast.

"Sabrina's really, like, she's down, she's down to clown. She's down to think of something funny. She's an actress," he said of the singer.

“Sabrina’s awesome, she’s really funny and cool. She’s great," he added.

Marcello is currently in a relationship with Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral. The two confirmed their romance in July 2025, when they attended the premiere of Happy Glimore 2.

For those unversed, Rumors of Marcello and Sabrina's dating ignited after the actor made an appearance in the singer's Short n' Sweet tour stop in Inglewood.